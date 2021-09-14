The Sunyani East Parliamentary Candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) in the 2020 elections, Francis Kusi, has defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Francis Kusi has submitted his resignation letter, and expressed appreciation to the leadership and supporters of the PPP for providing him the opportunity to serve the party.

He told Adom News that his resignation and defection to the NDC was on personal grounds.

“I sincerely apologize for the abrupt timing of this announcement, however, due to unforseen circumstances, I have decided to resign. This decision has not been easy, but I have decided that, it would be in the interest of my career advancement and future development” parts of his resignation letter said.

Francis Kusi thanked the leadership of the PPP for giving him the opportunity to lead the party as a parliamentary candidate in the 2020 elections.

“I am very honoured to be serving our noble party in the capacity as a parliamentary candidate for Sunyani East constituency during the December 7, general election” he added.