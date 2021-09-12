President of King Faisal Babes, Alhaji Karim Grunsah, says Coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor should resign from the Black Stars job.

The former Ghana captain has come under pressure following the Black Stars’ abysmal performance in their last two games in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana secured three points out of a possible six against Ethiopia and South Africa but churned out an uninspiring performance in the two games.

The last game against South Africa, which the team lost, has led to the coach coming under fire from the media and some fans.

According to Alhaji Grunsah, CK Akonnor is not fit for the job and must resign immediately.

“CK Akonnor should respect himself and resign from the job than to be sacked,” he told Happy FM.

He added that he still holds the view that CK Akonnor is not fit for the Black Stars.

“The GFA will not compromise with CK and vice versa. When we appointed CK Akonnor I said he can’t do the job but an expatriate coach should be appointed,” he said.