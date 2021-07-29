Comic actor, Funny Face, known in private life as Benson Nana Yaw Boateng, has reacted after his ex-wife, Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, remarried.

Madam Ntim, who is a policewoman, tied the knot with Eric Adjei in an elaborate ceremony attended by a number of people on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The traditional marriage ceremony came off at 10:00am at Laptop, a suburb of Weija in Accra.

Videos from the traditional wedding flooded social media.

Following the videos, Funny Face has taken to Instagram to wish his ex-wife and her new partner well.

Sharing a photo of the lady from the wedding on his page, Funny Face congratulated her and prayed that God blesses her new union.

“GYE NYAME ✊ .. CONGRATULATIONS NANA !! may JEHOVAH bless dis Union .. Keep Winning Too ❤️ KASOA VANDAMME EI GO OVER YOU ❤️,” he said.