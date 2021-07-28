The ex-wife of comedian Funny Face has remarried today, July 28, 2021, in a beautiful traditional ceremony at Weija, a suburb of Accra.

Elizabeth Ntim, who is a policewoman, tied the knot with Eric Adjei in an elaborate ceremony attended by a number of people.

The traditional marriage ceremony came off at 10:00 am at Laptop, a suburb of Weija in Accra.

In a video, the two were seen seated on gigantic couple chairs while dressed in regal African clothes.

Videos pop up as Funny Face’s ex-wife remarries in beautiful traditional ceremony. Source: Instagram/modified by author Source: Instagram

She complemented her looks with many beads and sat majestically and smiled at the crowd.

They will hold their white wedding at the Charismatic Anointing Ministry International, Lapaz Race Course on July 31, 2021.

The marriage comes exactly five years after she ended her relationship with Funny Face, known in real life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro.

Funny Face and Adwoa broke up in 2016 after two years of marriage in what turned out to be a very controversial divorce.

Below are videos from the event shared by blogger, Ronnieiseverywhere: