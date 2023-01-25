Sixty members of Parliament on the Minority side on Wednesday rejected the decision by the National Executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to change their leadership.
The MPs gave life to their stance by appending their signatures to a petition seeking a reversal of the decision to remove Haruna Iddrisu, James Klutse Avedzi and Muntaka Mubarak from the party’s leadership in the House.
The NDC on Tuesday named Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the new leader of the Minority.
Ellembelle MP, Kofi Armah Buah is expected to replace James Klutse Avedzi as Deputy Minority Leader.
Kwame Agbodza becomes the Chief Whip for the opposition side and will be deputised by Banda MP, Ahmed Ibrahim and Ada legislator, Comfort Doyo Ghansah respectively.
But the 60 MPs disagree with the party leadership’s decision, thus, have called for further consultations.
Here is the full list of the rebel MPs:
1. Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini
2. Dr Kwabena Donkor
3. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine
4. Ernest Norgbe
5. Eric Opoku
6. Yusif Sulemana
7. Samuel George
8. Sampson Ahi
9. Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala
10. Edward Bawa
11. A B A Fuseini
12. Abed-Nego Bandim
13. Collins Dauda
14. Thomas Nyarko Ampem
15. Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
16. Isaac Adongo
17. Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay
18. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo
19. Haruna Seidu
20. Teddy Safori Addi
21. Dan Latif
22. Zuwera Ibrahimah
23. Clement Abas Apaak
24. Godfred Seidu Jasaw
25. Emmanuel Bedzrah
26. Bukari Nikpe Joseph
27. Andrew Dari Chiwitey
28. Hamza Adam
29. Abdulai Jacob Iddris
30. Dawuni Abukari
31. Francis-Xavier Sosu
32. Sampson Tangombu Chiragia
33. James Agalga
34. Okletey Terlabi
35.Yussif Jajah
36. Solomon Kuyon
37. Baba Seidu Issifu
38. Yao Gomado
39. Mohamned Adam Sukparu
40. Bede A. Ziedeng
41. Daniel Nsala Wakpal
42. Sebastian Sandaare
43. Muhammad Bawah Braimah
44. Joseph K Kumah
45. Lydia Akanvariba
46. Cletus S Dapilah
47. Alazuuga A. Akuka
48. Ben Ayiku
49. Joseph A. Tettey
50. Isaac Ashai Odamtten
51. Naser Mahama Toure
52. Kobena Woyome
53. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije
54. Thomas Dalu
55. Sumah M. Anthony
56. Sanja Nanja
57. Adams Abdul Salam
58. B. T Baba
59. Dominic Napare
60. Oscar Ofori Larbi