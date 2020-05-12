An Accra High Court presided over by Justice Afia Asare Botwe has found Auditor General Daniel Domelovo guilty of contempt.
The court held that the reason given by Mr Domelovo that he was busy finishing up an audit report for parliament hence his failure to respond to an appeal seeking to set aside a surcharge is “untenable and an afterthought.”
Below is the full judgement