A video, which captured the moment some fresh graduates of Auchi Polytechnic accidentally ran into an excited man who seemed to be sharing their joy, has surfaced online.

In the video, these graduates were seen randomly throwing cash into the air to express their joy over finally getting the chance to complete their education.

During the period they were throwing the cash, many people came from their homes to pick the money from the ground and it was during the process that things took a different turn.

A man, scrambling for cash, accidentally fell and the driver of one of the convoy’s failed to notice, driving over him in the process.

After he was alerted, the car stopped immediately to save the man.

