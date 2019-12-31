To make the Christmas a memorable one for Children in New Juaben South Constituency of the Eastern Region, the CEO for Free Zones Authority, Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi on Monday organized a party to celebrate Christmas with the Children.

This tradition started 3 years ago and has become an annual which has seen a major transformation and improvement as each celebration year comes with a new pack of activities to enthuse the children.

A section of children at the party

According to Mr Okyere Baafi, the event has come to stay because that is his small way of giving hope to children most especially the needy and fatherless to make them feel accepted in society.

Monday’s edition fed over 1,200 kids who were also given clothes, gifts, and educational materials.

Mr Okyere Baafi addressing beneficiary at the event

The event also helped the children to explore and socialize with other children to build their psychological structure for academic excellence.

Kalybos having fun with some kids

Mr Baafi also admonished parents to take good care of their wards and take advantage of the Free Education Policy to enable them excel in life.

He reiterated, as children, you have no excuse not to go to school.