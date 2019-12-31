New Year’s Eve is that bridge that connects the year that had been and the year that will be. This day provides the perfect opportunity to reminisce about the beautiful moments you and your partner had over the year and plan what you want to do the next year, which happens to be 2020 in this case. We can understand the pressure couples undergo to make New Year’s Eve a perfect celebration. Whether you want to spend the New Year’s Eve celebrating with friends and family or just spend indoors watching movies with your partner, we have compiled a list of things to make it a memorable affair for you and your partner.

How about a game night?

Given the traffic and the dangerously dropping mercury, especially in Delhi and other parts of northern India, staying indoors might be a good idea this New Year’s Eve. So, one of the ways to turn the night into an exciting one is by playing games that both enjoy. It can be as simple as a game of cards or board games, truth or dare, etc., and to make it a little more interesting, you can add your own twists—for example, every time someone loses a game he would have to do anything the winner asks him to do. So if you ever wanted to play strip poker with your partner, this can be perfect night!

Map out your couple goals for 2020

New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to set your goals for the next year. While most of us make goals for their professional and personal life, not many work on goals as a couple. Think about things you would want to do with your partner—for example going on weekend trips, list down the places you would like to explore, cuisines you would like to taste, raise a pet together etc. Making couple-goals helps to shape the relationship in the right direction. In case, you have been in a relationship for a long time, maybe the next year could be the right time to get married. And for married couples, they can reflect on how they can make their married life more exciting.

Cooking a meal together

George Bernard Shaw had once said, “There is no love sincerer than the love of food.” And we cannot agree more, right? And what could be a better way than cooking together each other’s favourite dishes to bid goodbye to a year while welcoming another? Also, cooking a meal together can be a great way of spending time together. And while you are at it, don’t forget to add an extra pinch of spice because a lot of spices are known for their aphrodisiac qualities.

Throw a party at home

We all know how difficult it is to reserve a table at a restaurant or book a hotel room on New Year’s Eve. Also, navigating through the maddening traffic to reach your party spot can be a big mood killer. So, how about throwing a New Year’s Eve party at your own place? You can invite only those people with whom you share a good rapport and if you really want to keep the party very exclusive, refrain from calling more than five to six people. That way you would be spending time with your partner as well as with your close friends.

Have the perfect New Year’s Eve kiss

According to English and German folklore, the first person you meet in a new year and the nature of the meeting set the tone for the year that will be. And movies like ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ have reinstated people’s faith in the magic of New Year’s Eve kiss. So, how about creating the perfect atmosphere for the most romantic New Year’s Eve kiss. For that, you can perhaps decorate the room, put on some aromatic candles and play the music that would melt your partner’s heart. You can even watch a movie that both you love before the clock announces the most-awaited moment!