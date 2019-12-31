Date, Set, Real

This is the year we saw people becoming extremely comfortable sharing their private lives online – from celebs to us. From JLo to John Abraham, when it came to announcing engagements, pregnancies, stars shared news of their personal lives with followers on social media.

Friendfluencers

We are entering a decade of friendfluencers. As we see the rise of singlehood, and terms like ‘self-partnered’ go beyond being sassy hashtags, we are all realising the crucial part friendships play in our lives. There are several studies suggesting that friends are the biggest influencers of our lives these days.

Dating Coaches in vogue In the age of swiping right, people are at a loss as how to play the game of courtship. Since rejection is a big part of Tinder love, people are approaching dating coaches to navigate the complicated love-o-sphere.

Cause-a-tionships

People are making friends, meeting partners, meeting at gatherings, meet-ups, that celebrate a cause close to their hearts. Whether it’s the environment or eco-fashion, vegan or body positivity… everyone in our woke world is surrounding themselves with like-minded people, who share common beliefs.

Now let’s move to the more specific field of dating. What were the terms in vogue that we think will continue into the next decade?

Leapfrogging: Hooking up with somebody just so you can ‘jump’ over to their much sexier friend. Ouch! But no one has the time to wait anymore. Watch out! Your man might have eyes for your BFF, and before you know it s/he could be leaping like a frog to her/him.

Cookie jarring: This term refers to the practice of dating a person you’ve put in a ‘reserve mode’ while dating someone/everyone else. The person is your designated back-up option.

Fireworking: The person you are dating is putting up a ton of photos of both of you together. Fireworking is when someone is showing you off to others. Beware, because it could be your friend, co-worker, or a family member. The key point here is that someone is using you. A person who is fireworking you, cares the most about what other people think of her or him – not you.