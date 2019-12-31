

Our not-so-healthy schedules and too much work pressure definitely take a toll on our health. If you have noticed, we have started falling sick more often and take longer to recover. Despite being warned against using Google to search for symptoms, most people end up refering to Google when it comes to a health scare. As 2019 is coming to an end, here is the list of top 5 diseases that topped the search trends in Google. Here is the list:

Dengue

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease which can be fatal if not treated on time. The condition has taken over a million lives in the past few years. According to the National Health Mission, a total of 136,422 dengue cases were reported in 2019 out of which 132 people died.

Dengue is a viral disease and thus there is no treatment or cure for it. The medication given during dengue is only to manage the symptoms and side effects.

The only way to cure dengue is by controlling the mosquito multiplication. One can do so by ensuring clean surroundings and not letting water get collected anywhere around or in your house.

Encephalitis

Encephalitis was an epidemic that made headlines in mid-2019 and led to over 100 deaths. The disease causes inflammation in the brain and if the person does not receive treatment on time, he would die.

The two major reasons behind the disease were:

– According to media reports, kids who consumed litchi got this lethal syndrome. But experts said, not litchi but malnutrition was the culrpit behind this deadly disease.

– Hypoglycaemia or lowered blood sugar, which could be caused by a toxin present in litchi.

Depression

Though people have now become more open about their mental health issues, the reason why this condition topped the google search list was because of Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, who came out in open and accepted that she has been dealing with depression since the age of 13. And we all know anything that has celebrity connections spreads like wildfire.

Stage zero breast cancer

There are numerous types of cancers, but the most searched was the stage zero breast cancer after actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap got diagnosed with it. Recently Tahira and Sonali Bendre (who is also a metastatic cancer survivor) came on a show and talked openly about their battle with cancer and the problems that came their way.

Type 1 diabetes

With 50.9 million people suffering from diabetes in India, our country has become the diabetes capital of the world. There are millions of searches about diabetes, prevention, home remedies, symptoms and treatment. Type 1 diabetes became the top searched disease of 2019 after Nick Jonas releases a video on his diabetic condition. The singer Nick Jonas has diabetes since the age of 13.