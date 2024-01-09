Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has opposed suggestions for a review of the Akufo-Addo government’s flagship programme, the Free Senior High School (SHS).

He emphasised that the policy requires improved outcomes, emphasising the need for well-trained teachers who are adequately supported to fulfill their responsibilities for the benefit of the students.

In an interview on Citi FM on Tuesday, January 9, he dismissed former President John Mahama’s calls for a review.

Dr. Adutwum believes such calls are misplaced and should not be entertained by Ghanaian parents.

His remarks underscore the commitment of the Education Minister to uphold the Free SHS programme while emphasising the importance of enhancing the quality of education through effective teacher training and support.

“Anything that you do, there will be areas that need improvements. [On] improvements, we can look to train teachers and make sure that teachers are well-prepared to teach for better learning outcomes.”

The Minister also rejected proposals for parents to cover boarding fees, while maintaining that day education should continue to be free of charge.

“No…We just have to improve the learning outcomes and ensure that the investment is worth the while of Ghanaians so that they know that their taxes are being used to their benefit and we are bridging the gap between the rich and the poor.”

During a stop at his ongoing national tour, former President John Mahama reiterated his commitment to reviewing the Free SHS policy if elected president in the 2024 elections.

He proposed convening a stakeholder conference in the education sector within the first 100 days of his government to assess both the Free SHS policy and the broader education sector.

However, the Minister expressed skepticism about Mr. Mahama’s ability to fulfill this promise, suggesting that he cannot be trusted to deliver on such commitments.

