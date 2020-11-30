The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore, has left the club.

The club reported that Mr Moore was on sick leave but reports has emerged that he will not return to the club as the CEO.

It brings to an end his one and a half year association with the club, having joined them in March 2019, when he replaced American Mark Noonan.

He is expected to clean out his office on Monday, November, 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Board has hired former coach Kosta Papic, who many believe will replace Edward Nii Odoom.

Papic was at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch Hearts’ 1-0 loss to Inter Allies.

Moore made intents to leave his role known to close associates following the brouhaha surrounding the appointment of a Technical Director before the new season commenced three weeks ago.

Moore, they said, was unaware of the engagement of Manuel Vaz Pinto who left his role unceremoniously after just a week. Many of these issues culminated in his decision to resign.

However, media reports suggest that there are some differences between the Board and Management.