The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has advised clients to only transact business with the power distribution company through its PowerApp and offices.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Volta Regional General Manager of ECG, Ms. Christina Jatoe-Kaleo explained that, her outfit does not operate a mobile money account.

She therefore entreated customers not to give audience to people who would ask them to send money to ECG mobile money account to access ECG services.

