President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, is challenging the Sanitation Minister to explain to Ghanaians the positive impact she has made to her ministry in the last two years since her appointment.

According to Mr Cudjoe, Cecilia Dapaah, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources is reported to have said newly selected running mate for the National Democratic Congress, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang adds nothing to the fortunes of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Cudjoe, in his post on Facebook, said the Minister’s comment is debatable and tasked her to rather explain to Ghanaians what she has added to the Sanitation Ministry in her capacity.

“I just watched the Minister of Sanitation say Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang adds nothing to the fortunes of the NDC. We can debate that. It is a healthy debate,” he said.

