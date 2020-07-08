The Founding President of IMANI Ghana, now Imani Africa, Mr Franklin Cudjoe, has shared a very heart-touching photo of himself.

Accompanying the photo is an explanatory caption from the tough-talking Franklin who has credited God for his personal transformation over the years.

Even though short, the caption tells a lot about the background of Mr Cudjoe including education and for that mather his academic prowess.

The Lolobi-born Franklin, per the photo and the post, has subtly provided evidence that he was as studious in early school days as he has been all his life.

The T-shirt was my prize for being a winner of the BBC’s Monthly “Know-it-All” Quiz on BBC’s programme at the time called ‘Network Africa’ . So, yes all those who keep sneering, jeering and suggesting I think I know it all, here you are– I started Knowing it all from 1994!, his caption wrote in part.

Below is the photo and caption as shared by Mr Cudjoe:

The Lord is good, all the time. God makes all things beautiful. See his wonderful creation in these photos. Now do not laugh else you mocking God. Picture on the right–That was me in 1989 holding the book, “Economics Without Tears” in St. Mary’s Secondary and Junior Seminary School. School is in my hometown Lolobi Kumasi. I was in Form 1- The picture on the left was taken in Pope John Secondary and Junior Seminary in 1995. I had my Sixth Form education in Pope John. The T-shirt was my prize for being a winner of the BBC’s Monthly “Know-it-All” Quiz on BBC’s programme at the time called ‘Network Africa’ . So, yes all those who keep sneering, jeering and suggesting I think I know it all, here you are– I started Knowing it all from 1994! Give me an award. Would you? But give God the glory for his perfect creation in me.😎😎😎🤣😎😋🤣😋.