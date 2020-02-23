Ayawaso West Wuogon (AWW) has is arguably a save seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), at least, history tells us so but John Dumelo could re-write the script.

There Ayawaso seat has recently attracted a lot of attention for two reasons – a recent rambo-styled invasion by so called operatives of National Security and the entry of one of Ghana’s most popular actors, John Dumelo.

The AWW seat is unique for one reason – the dynamic the students of the University of Ghana bring to every election’s content in the constituency.

It is for that reason that the incursions being made by the John Dumelo needs to watched and diligently tracked by the NPP.

Adomonline.com has been following Mr Dumelo’s activities in the University of Ghana and samples four photos that prove that Mr Dumelo could be the NPP’s nemesis in the upcoming general elections.

The photos, some of which has Mr Dumelo eating on the floor with students suggest the actor is gradually warming himself into the hearts of these students.

Dumelo himself shared the photos on his twitter account with the caption: Just another random day on Legon campus…..#idey4u #notimetowaste

Below are the photos:

Find his tweet below: