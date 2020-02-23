A video of a female basketball team hitting five half-court shots in a row has gone viral.

The feat was achieved by the South Dakota State University’s Jackrabbits female basketball team.

Fortunately, all the five hits were caught on video.

The feat was accomplished during a pregame practice on Thursday. The video was shared on Twitter, and has since gone viral.

Find video below:

[The feeling when]…it’s -17318299427 degrees outside but straight [fire] inside, the team captioned the video.

One by one, five of the team’s players – Sydney Stapleton, Addison Hirschman, Paiton Burckhard, Jordan Ferrand and Lindsey Theuninck – took turns taking shots from way downtown.

Amazingly, they all went in.

Freshman Tori Nelson also made a half-court shot, according to the caption.

However, it wasn’t captured in the viral video.

The Jackrabbits continued their winning streak on Thursday against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The Jackrabbits won 74-61.