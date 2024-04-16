Four individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of Biometric Voter Registration kits belonging to the Electoral Commission.

Among them are three Electoral Commission officials: Philip Lartey, a labourer; Benyamin Fianyi, a security officer; and Joseph Blankson Adumadzie, a database administrator. The fourth accused is Clifford Yeboah, a student.

The charges against them include stealing and dishonestly receiving stolen goods.

The three Electoral Commission staff members face charges of stealing and conspiracy to steal, while Clifford Yeboah is charged with dishonestly receiving stolen goods.

Despite the charges, all four have pleaded not guilty.

The theft involved five Dell laptops, components of the Biometric Voter Registration kits, which include a laptop, printer, scanner, battery, and biometric device.

Subsequent investigation led to the recovery of three HP laptops from Clifford Yeboah and an HP printer and three biometric verification device printer chargers from Benyamin Fianyi.

According to Police findings, the theft occurred on March 9, 2024, when Electoral Commission officials entrusted casual workers and security officers to transport materials from their old headquarters at Ridge to a warehouse at Spintex in Accra.

The scheme to steal some of the HP printers was allegedly devised by Benyamin Fianyi and Joseph Blankson Adumadzie.

Joseph Blankson Adumadzie is said to have stolen an HP printer from one of the kit boxes and passed it to an individual referred to as A2.

A2 then stole three Biometric Verification Device Printer Chargers, while another individual, referred to as A1, stole three HP laptop computers, keeping one and intending to repair the other two.

