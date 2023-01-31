A former SRC Vice President at the University of Ghana is hopeful about beating actor, John Dumelo, in the NDC’s parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Shortly after declaring his intention to contest the parliamentary primaries on Monday, the past student leader, Moses Baafi Acheampong, told MyJoyOnline.com that he has been nursing the ambition since his days as a student activist.

According to the lawyer cum pharmacist, he is unhappy about the huge development deficit within the Constituency despite the ‘hegemony’ of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said though the NPP has had custody of the seat for many years, there is very little to show in terms of tangible growth and development at large.

To change this narrative, ‘MBA’, as he is popularly called, vowed to defeat actor John Dumelo in the upcoming primaries to enable him wrestle the seat from the incumbent MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

“I’ve been schooling in this constituency for years and I know a lot about happenings within this enclave.

“Look, let me tell you, the NPP has taken the people of this constituency for granted, and this is something I have never been happy about; a story I really want to change”, the lawyer stressed.

He continued, “But you see, to do this, first things first. One thing at a time. So right now my focus is on the primaries.

I hear John Dumelo is coming again and so right now my immediate goal is to defeat him. Yes, I will beat him in the contest then we can take it from there”.

A copy of Mr Baafi Acheampong’s declaration of intent which announced his desire to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary primaries

Explaining the basis of his optimism, he said the Constituency Executive in the Ayawaso West Wuogon are very resourceful and following his interactions with them, he is hopeful about their full cooperation.

Mr Baafi Acheampong comes into the race with his experience as a lawyer and a student activist, under whose tenure as the University of Ghana SRC Vice President led to a number of landmark improvements in the welfare of students.

Moses Baafi Acheampong and John Kofi Setor Dumelo

Having served the student populace and affirming his familiarity with the University of Ghana electoral dynamics, the lawyer said he has what it takes to rally students to vote for the NDC and erase the notion that the party is unattractive to young people.

… Continuation of Mr Baafi Acheampong’s declaration of intent

Meanwhile, some supporters of the NDC’s 2020 parliamentary candidate in the Constituency, John Dumelo, have ridiculed the chances of Mr Baafi Acheampong in the upcoming contest.

According to them, the award-winning actor is the NDC’s best to annexing the Ayawaso West Wuogon West; adding that, MBA is too young, inexperienced to put up a competitive fight in the NPP-dominated constituency.

However, it is unclear whether Mr Dumelo will vie for the seat again or not.

Sources close to the celebrity have hinted that the screen icon is considering another constituency in his home region, despite his performance against the incumbent in the 2020 polls.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set 13th May, 2023, for both presidential and parliamentary primaries.