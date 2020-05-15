The former Twafuohene, a sub-chief of Foase in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District, has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court for alleged stealing.

Charles Manu is said to have allegedly stolen GH¢20,000 from a teacher, who wanted to buy a piece of land from him.

His plea was not taken and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey on May 26, this year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court that, the complainant was a teacher at Kotwi-Amanfrom, while the accused was former sub-chief of Foase.

He said in November 2018, Mr Manu, on behalf of one Nana Agyei, a witness in the case sold four building plots of land to the complainant and collected an initial amount of GH¢20,000 leaving a balance of GH¢28,000 to be paid later.

ALSO READ:

DSP Dalmeida said in October 2019, when the complainant went to Mr Agyei to pay the balance, she was told that the accused did not give the initial amount to the owner of the land.

He said the complainant made a report to the Nkawie Police and the accused was arrested and during interrogation, he admitted to having used the money.

The prosecution said after investigations, the police charged him and brought him before the court.