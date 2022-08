A former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Harona Esseku, is dead.

Reports indicate the NPP stalwart died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

He was 82 years old.

The deceased served as the NPP Chairman from 2001 to 2005.

Former NPP Chairman, Harona Esseku.

Mr Esseku was also a Minister of Transport and Communications in the Second Republic.

A brief statement from his family, which confirmed the death, noted burial and funeral arrangements will be announced later.