A former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Harona Esseku, has been laid to rest.

The final funeral rites came off on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Senya Beraku, in the Awutu Senya West constituency of the Central Region.

In attendance to pay last respects were President Nana Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Trade and Industry Minister; Alan Kyerematen and Founder of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensah Otabil.

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, and other government officials were also in attendance.

A strong NPP delegation of new and former National Executives were also present to mourn one of the party’s founding members.

President Akufo-Addo in a glowing tribute described Mr Esseku as a strong, committed member of the tradition who was free-minded.

President Akufo-Addo eulogised the deceased never wavered in his attachment to the ideas and the historic political purposes of the NPP and its predecessor parties to build a prosperous, democratic state in Ghana, which respected human rights, the rule of law and the principles of democratic accountability.

Mr Esseku died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, aged 88.

The deceased was a Minister of Transport and Communications within the Second Republic.

He also served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Awutu-Effutu-Senya Constituency.

The late politician was honoured with the Order of the Star of Ghana award by former President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2007.