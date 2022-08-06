Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed condolences to the family of late former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Harona Esseku.

Mr Esseku passed on on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, aged 88.

He was a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu-Effutu-Senya Constituency and also Transportation and Communications Minister in the 2nd Republic.

Taking to his Facebook page, Dr Bawumia stated he received the news with shock as he eulogises the deceased for his contribution to the party and Ghana.

“Chairman Esseku was an industrious son of Ghana who served diligently.

“My condolences to the immediate family and the NPP. May Chairman’s gentle soul find peaceful rest,” he mourned.

Below is Dr Bawumia’s post: