Listeners of Adom FM, Ghana’s number one radio station, have shared horrifying stories of defilement experiences while growing up.

The distressed adults revealed how they have been emotionally traumatised due to sexual violence from family members on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

A woman shared how she was defiled during her childhood days when she was leaving with her family member in Kumasi.

Another also revealed how her mother, who was a witness, has been raining curses on her since the day she was defiled by her stepfather.

The listeners told their unfortunate stories after Adom FM aired a story of how a 60-year-old man was fined GHS12,000 for impregnating his three biological daughters.

The issue came to light following a strange disease that bedeviled the family for many months with no cure.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Assin in the Assin South District.

Broken by this sad story, listeners who suffered a similar case called into the show to share their ordeal.

A lady shared how her aunty’s husband sexually harassed her when she was only 14 years old.

“Mine started at SHS when I went to stay with my aunty. Her husband started harassing me anytime I served him his food after he came late from work.

“So I discussed the issue with my teacher and he advised me to either leave the house or talk to my mum. But after I left to Tema the man still kept calling so I immediately told my big sister to help me take my stuff from the house and since then I haven’t step a foot in the house.”

Meanwhile, the sexual Offenses Act says “a person who commits an act which causes penetration, with a child, is guilty of an offence termed defilement. A person who commits an offence of defilement with a child aged eleven years or less shall upon conviction, be sentenced to imprisonment for life.”

Also, “a person who commits an offence of defilement with a child between the ages of 16 and 18 years, is liable, upon conviction, to imprisonment for a term of not less than fifteen years.”