A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Bole-Bamboi Member of Parliament (MP), Joseph Saaka Akati, is dead.

Mr Akati is said to have passed on on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in Accra.

The cause of death is, however, yet to be established.

He was 72 years.

The former lawmaker served the constituency for 12 years.

ALSO READ:

Bawumia lauds recent Auditor-General’s Report to Parliament

Single Man Contractors Association petitions Parliament over arrears

Former Bole-Bamboi MP, Joseph Saaka Akati.

Meanwhile, family sources indicate the body will be flown from Accra to Bole on Tuesday evening with all burial arrangements to be communicated later.