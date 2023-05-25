In a candid revelation, Kojo Bonsu, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant, has disclosed why he never had the opportunity to attend a university.

During a television interview with Citi TV, Mr Bonsu stated, “I’ve never been to the university before. Never. I only pursued diploma courses.”

He attributed the circumstances leading to this situation to the death of his mother, which had a profound impact on his educational journey.

He attended the Tamale Secondary School (TAMASCO) from 1974 to 1979 for his Ordinary Level (‘O’ Level) education.

From there he moved to the Drayton School in London for his Advanced Level Certificate (‘A’ Level) in 1981.

After his secondary school education, he started his working life, first joining giant sports kit manufacturers, Adidas and from there many other organisations.

It was whilst working that he intermittently pursued diploma courses.

Mr Bonsu in the Citi TV interview described his mother as the family’s sole provider and someone he greatly admired, saying, “I felt so sad that she had passed because she had taken me to the whole world, and I really looked up to her, and she passed on.”

Furthermore, Mr Bonsu revealed that his highest educational attainment is a Diploma Certificate in Podiatry Assistant.

When questioned about his plans for pursuing higher education, he responded with a touch of humour, “At this age? I’m an old man now.”

