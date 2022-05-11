A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi North constituency, Benhazin Joseph Dahah has escaped death after being involved in a ghastly accident.

The incident according to him occurred around 4:30 pm Tuesday on the Sunyani- Atronie road in the Bono region.

Hon. Dahah said he was driving alone in his vehicle with registration number, GG 820- 18 when the incident happened.

The former MP who confirmed the news in an exclusive interview with Adomonline.com, said the accident occurred in an attempt to swerve a speeding vehicle which had made a wrongful overtaking.

“I wanted to avoid a head-on collision and in my attempt, the vehicle skidded off the road, hit a tree and somersaulted,” he narrated.

Hon. Dahah who was grateful to God for sparing his life said his seat belt and the car’s strong airbag saved him.

The driver who made the overtaken, he said sped off.

Hon. Dahah was a member of the 7th Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).