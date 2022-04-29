The funeral service of former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki, who died last Thursday aged 90, is under way in the capital, Nairobi.

Global dignitaries including several African Presidents and many Kenyans have already arrived for the funeral at the Nyayo National Stadium in the city.

The body of the late President left the funeral home in the morning for the State House in a military convoy– who are leading the funeral process.

State House Kenya



The soldiers have been marching in a procession to the venue of the service from State House.

State House



Kenyans have been streaming to the venue of the funeral service, which was about 40% full by 09:00 local time (07:00GMT), according to the BBC’s Richard Kagoe who is at the location.

Mourners had been advised to be seated by 08:00.

Security clearances have been delaying access to the stadium – and more people are still outside.