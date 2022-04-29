During menopause, your vaginal health goes through lots of ups and downs.

Experiencing vaginal issues during menopause is common because menopause leads to low estrogen levels which can result in many changes and problems down there.

Menopause is inevitable in every woman’s life. And it can be a crazy journey full of hot flashes, sleep problems, mood issues and more, for some. From your first periods to your last, your vaginal health goes through lots of ups and downs.

In fact, vaginal issues during menopause only increase. If you are keen to know about the vaginal issues you are likely to face, read on.

Vaginal dryness

Vaginal dryness is a common occurrence and it can occur at any age. This condition can weaken your vaginal skin health and can cause your vagina to suffer. If you’re in your menopausal stage, it is a common symptom of it.

Your vagina can get dry and dehydrated if you are nearing or into your menopause. This is a common problem seen in many women. Moreover, this can even disturb your balance of good bacteria down there, inviting yeast infections. However, you can drink enough water or use a good moisturizer down there to prevent dryness.

Painful sex

Due to menopause, the vagina may feel to expand to accommodate the penis causing painful sex.

Women in menopause also lose interest in sex due to the low estrogen levels which can result in dryness and thinning of vaginal tissues, making penetration and intercourse uncomfortable for many women. This can result in vaginal tightness also, which makes sex painful. Try to use a good lubricant while having intercourse.

Tight vagina

Low estrogen levels in your body mean less lubrication due to which your vaginal lining can become thin and less stretchy. It happens because the vagina and vulva become shortened and tighter at the opening. In fact, in some cases, women may also feel vaginal tightness during sex in the menopausal age along with pain, burning, and soreness.

Burning sensation while urinating

Does it burn when you pee? If you have been experiencing a burning sensation every time you need to attend the nature’s call, you must know that this is also a common problem during menopause. When estrogen levels decrease, this causes tissues to dry up, and you will have a burning sensation down there while urinating.

If you are experiencing the persistent urge to urinate and experience pain while urinating, see your doctor immediately because it can affect your kidney and reproductive health.

Urinary tract infections (UTI)

During menopause, women experience a drop in estrogen levels and physical changes to the vagina, vulva, and vaginal opening, which can cause symptoms like dryness and urinary tract infections. UTI is an infection of the urinary system and its symptoms include, dryness, painful urination, frequent urination, itching, and pain in your side or lower back. However it can be treated, UTIs can be bothersome also and may require immediate medical attention. Remember, when it comes to your health, you cannot take it lightly at all. Always keep your vagina dry and clean to keep infections at bay.