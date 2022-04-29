Barcelona have confirmed that work on Camp Nou redevelopment will begin in June, with the project scheduled for completion during the 2025/26 season.

However, the nature of the works will mean that Barça will have to temporarily leave their home for the duration of the 2023/24 season and will instead play home games at the Lluis Companys Stadium, which hosted the 1992 Olympics and was formerly home to city rivals Espanyol.

With a building permit approved by the city council, initial work on Camp Nou can begin as soon as this season is over. The early focus will be on the stadium’s first and second tiers, as well as technology aspects, the surrounding area and exterior.

That phase of the project will include demolition of an additional structure in the south stand where the medical centre was located, general restoration work, structural finishes, a new telecoms system, new facilities for the TV compound and more.

Setting out the timeline of the renovation, the club has also confirmed that the summer of 2023 will see the demolition of the third tier, ensuring that the Camp Nou can still operate at full capacity.