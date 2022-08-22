Former IGP Odartey Lamptey laid to rest

The Ghana Police Service on Friday, August 19, 2022, laid to rest a beloved former Inspector-General of Police, Charles Odartey Lamptey (Rtd.).

Present at the service was Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, IGP George Akuffo Dampare and other dignitaries in the police service.

In a post on Facebook, the Police noted that ”we are forever grateful for his contribution to the Ghana Police Service in particular, and to the country as a whole.

“We will continue to work hard to build on the foundation he and all others like him laid for the advancement of the Service. Rest well Sir, you are forever in our hearts.”

Service Profile

The late Inspector-General of Police, Mr Charles Odartey Lamptey, (Rtd) aka C. O. Lamptey, applied for an appointment in the Ghana Police Service on 9th July 1965, while working in the Ministry of Communications as a Senior Executive Officer.

His application was eventually approved by the then president and he was subsequently transferred to the Police Service and appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police on 25th November 1965.

Immediately after his appointment he joined the cadet course and was commissioned into the officer corps in January 1966. By dint of hard work, he earned further promotions as follows:

Superintendent of Police – 1st July 1967

Chief Superintendent of Police – 1st June 1970

Assistant Commissioner of Police – 1st March 1974

Deputy Commissioner – 1st August 1977

Mr. Charles Odartey Lamptey, (Rtd), after serving with high commitment and diligence, was appointed the Inspector-General of Police on 5th June, 1979; a position he held until his retirement from the Service on 27th November 1979.

He was the eighth Inspector-General of Police. Though he had a rather short period in office as the Inspector-General of Police, there is no doubt that he really worked hard to uplift the image of the Service.