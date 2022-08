There was mayhem in the early hours of Sunday, August 21, at Barekese in the Ashanti Region as irate youth of the area allegedly attack the chief’s Palace.

Nana Amoapem Brenya II, who was accused by the youth of not doing enough to push for the community’s development, needed a heavy police shield to leave his besieged palace.

The chief also had his white pickup vandalised.

The police also could not escape the pelting of stones when tension escalated.