Ex Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Herbert Mensah, has congratulated the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions following their triumph on Thursday, June 2.

The Porcupines were crowned champions after holding regional rivals Ashantigold to a 1-1 draw at the Len Clay stadium.

With just three games to go, the Kumasi based club needed a draw to secure their first title since 2014, dethroning their sworn rivals Hearts of Oak who lifted the trophy last season.

The former president of Rugby Association in a tweet said: “And when it mattered most ALL remembered the heritage of greatness that was required of them.”

It was not just the eleven plus their technical handlers but the millions and the spirit of many more that drove them back to where they belong at the top!



"Wo kum apem, apem beba"

He also thanked the current boss, Nana Yaw Amponsah as well as the entire team for their hard work and success this season.

Thank you NYA and the entire team!

We communicated this morning and I could feel your quiet confidence

Kotoko have amassed 60 points in this campaign and enjoy a 10-point advantage at the top of the table after 31 matches.