Kumasi Asante Kotoko have won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title with three games to spare after sharing the spoils with AshantiGold SC.

The Porcupine Warriors needed just a point to clinch the title ahead of their outstanding game against the Miners.

Despite going down by a goal in the first half, the Reds fought back to end the game 1-1 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The Obuasi-based club shot into the lead in the first through Yaw Annor.

After the break, the Porcupine Warriors looked more purposeful as they grabbed the equalizer through Maxwell Agyemang.

The draw means Kotoko have won the domestic top-flight in advance since a win for the second-placed team in the last three games will not change anything on the table.

90+5' FULL TIME



All hail the CHAMPIONS IN WAITING



Ashgold 1-1 #AKSC #AshgoldKotoko pic.twitter.com/BmKPFUhw13 — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) June 2, 2022

It is the club’s first Ghana Premier League title in seven years under Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The two-time African Champions are 10 points clear at the top of the table with 60 points after 31 matches.

The record Ghana Premier League holders have now won 26 titles.