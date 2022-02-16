President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in consultation with the Council of State, has appointed former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem North, Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly referred to as ‘Miracles’ to the presidency as a Presidential staffer with a focus on Local Governance, Decentralization & Rural Development.

The young and vibrant politician described by many as one of the key assets to the future of the NPP was relieved of his role as an MCE in August 2020 which came as a shock to many who thought he was on top of his job at the time.

At the time, he explained that the president informed him of the need for him to come to Accra to come to support the campaign as the election 2020 was heating up and felt the president knows best and have insight into everyone’s capability and believes he was needed to support the campaign to ensure the party retains power.

In his new role, he is expected to be seconded to the Local Government Minister to provide special support and assistance to the minister and ministry in the delivery of their mandate in Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development.

He is a Chartered Marketer with a Chartered Postgraduate Diploma from the Chartered Institute of Marketing – UK, an MBA (Marketing) from the Central University Graduate School of Business.

He has 10 years of experience within the sales and Marketing industry with exposure in FMCG and Financial Services.

He has acquired experience in various roles within the pension industry with Enterprise Trustees Limited, a member of the Enterprise Group, starting from Client Relations Executive, Client Relationship Manager and exiting as the Unit Head, Client Relations.

Before joining Enterprise, he served as the Eastern Regional Director for Youth Entrepreneurial and Skills Development Centre (YESDEC), a world Bank funded project for Job creation.



He is passionate about Business Development, Sales Management, and Brand Positioning

He has an unblemished political track record spanning from his days in student politics at the University of Ghana, Legon, where he held various leadership positions from the Akuafo JCR through to the University of Ghana SRC.

He set up the first-ever youth wing of the New Patriotic Party in the Akropong Constituency.

He has risen through the political ranks; from a polling station Youth Organizer to a polling station chairman, through to Constituency Deputy Youth Organizer, Youth Organizer to Constituency Campaign Coordinator for 2008, 2012, and 2016 elections in the Akuapem North Constituency.

He has contributed through multiple ways in the upliftment of the image and the brand of his Political party and Government.

He was born and bred at Larteh Akuapem in the Eastern Region of Ghana. He started his basic school education at Larteh Presby Primary and completed at Swedru International School (SWIS) for his BECE.



He had his secondary education at Okuapemman School at Akropong. He proceeded to the University of Ghana, Legon, for his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science.

He is a devout Christian and married with three children.