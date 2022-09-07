If you want to spice up things with your partner under the sheets, try these tips.

The right approach is essential to learning any skill, and the same applies to sex. Sex tips for women are of use only if you are constantly assessing your sex life and are open to evolving with time.

Research has proven that a woman’s body and mind go through several changes as her age and circumstances change. Sex tips for women are a useful tool that helps bring back excitement and enjoyment to the sex lives of women.

With times that are changing, so is the game of arousal. Sex tips for married women or unmarried ones can help improve sexual pleasure at any stage of a relationship or life for both partners.

Here are some skills to acquire for the game:

Tease him

Gently graze your lips (keeping them as dry as possible) across his forehead, looping slowly over to his temple and then down to his mouth.

The sweetness of this kiss will also strengthen your emotional ties to each other. It’s tender but sexy.

Pay attention to his ears

The ear can pick up subtle sensations.

Place your lips an inch away from his ear and release a slow sigh. Then, take his earlobe between your lips and gently tug. This will pull at, and indirectly stimulate, the nerve endings inside the ear.

Don’t forget his neck

To take the passion level up a notch, gently pull his head back and to the side, which will expose an extra-sensitive tendon running from the ear to the shoulder. Starting at the base of his ear, work your way down to his neck. This gives an amazing feeling.

Try playing with temperature

You will need either a hot beverage or an iced drink for this trick. Take a sip, then press your hot (or cold) lips to his inner wrist, planting little kisses up the inside of his arm. “The veins are close to the surface in this area, which makes it especially receptive to touch.