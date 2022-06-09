Police in Monrovia has arrested former Bomi striker, Mohammed Barry, alias Agogo for reportedly murdering his girlfriend.

He is accused of brutalizing his fiancée identified as Annie Lymas to death.

Suspect Agogo Barry is currently behind bars at the Monrovia central Prison awaiting trial.

It can be recalled, the bruised and lifeless body of 21-year-old Annie Lymas was discovered early Monday morning, June 6, 2022 at her residence.

Her body was discovered with a six-paragraph letter reportedly written by Agogo indicating that he committed the act.

It read, “the decision that I took led me to what I am today. Fellow brothers and sisters, be careful and do not make the mistake that I have made in life. Listen to your father and mother.

“The woman that I abandoned my family for is the woman that has destroyed my life and my future. She ditched me at the point that I have lost everything in my life. All I am asking for is for my father, mother, brothers, sisters, fans and loved ones to forgive me for what I have done. I know what I am about to do is sinful but I can not live with it. I love you mama and papa, I love you and I will always do. If I had listened to you then, I would have been on another level but I can not stand it, I can not live with it. Please take care of my daughter, Mary Barry. Mohammed Agogo Monster Barry.”

He also apologised to his parents for not listening to their advice when they asked him to end the relationship.

Following the discovery of the lifeless body, Agogo escaped the community but he was later arrested by the Police.