Police in the Eastern Region have arrested the mother of a 15-year-old girl who was physically and sexually abused by some community members at Ofoase Ayirebi in the Eastern Region.

In a viral video, the girl is seen being flogged and sexually molested by persons reported to have been contracted by the girl’s mother and step-father as a way of instilling discipline in her.

The District Chief Executive for Akyemansa, Paul Asamoah, sought medical attention for the girl, who the doctors have declared to be in a stable condition.

He said the case has been referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

“We have referred the case to DOVVSU for investigation. Our concern is more on the welfare of the little girl. The doctor who is treating her said she is medically stable. We have to work on the psychological aspect as well,” he told Citi News.