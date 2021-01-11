Constituents of Fomena in the Ashanti region are excited at the turn of events in Ghana’s 8th Parliament.

They deem it fulfilling to see their Member of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, elected the 2nd Deputy Speaker of the House.

But, even before Lawyer Asiamah gets to work, the constituents are prevailing on him to complete ongoing projects and ensure communities have good roads, water and schools.

Their MP, who is now the 2nd Deputy Speaker of the 8th Parliament has, in a miraculous turn of fate, become the third most powerful person in parliament and the Fomena constituents want to leverage his position for development projects in the constituency

READ ALSO:

The constituents have, therefore, asked the MP not to allow his position to deprive them of development needs but rather use his position to influence same.

Among the many concerns shared by the constituents is access to basic educational infrastructure.

Who is Amoako Asiamah?

Amoako Asiamah entered the 7th Parliament of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP.

He was re-contested as an independent candidate after the New Patriotic Party expelled him just a few days to the 2020 general elections for his decision to go independent.

His decision, however, paid off as the Fomena constituents gave his decision an overwhelming endorsement by voting for him to win the seat for a second successive time.

In spite of the happenings that characterized his decision, he has chosen to be with his party, the NPP in the house to give it a slender majority even though the party is yet to officially rescind its decision to expel him.