Fluminense won the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history by beating Boca Juniors in Saturday’s dramatic final.

Veteran forward German Cano opened the scoring for the Brazilians in the first half, sweeping home a first-time shot.

Luis Advincula equalised with a stunning strike from distance to take the game to extra time.

In the added period, substitute John Kennedy powered in the winner before he was sent off after a second booking.

The Brazilian forward, already on a yellow card, raced off to celebrate the historic strike in the crowd and was dismissed on his return to the pitch.

That left Fluminense needing to hold on with 10 men against six-time champions Boca Juniors, but the Argentines were also then reduced in number when Frank Fabra was dismissed for slapping Nino.

It added up to a feisty end to a game that had been simmering for a while before Fluminense’s extra-time winner.

The Brazilian side will now play in the Club World Cup in December in Saudi Arabia alongside Premier League and European champions Manchester City.

Extra time delivers the drama

Fluminense’s coach Fernando Diniz led the celebrations at full-time

This was in essence a home game for Fluminense as the final took place in their stadium – Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana.

But Boca were backed by a sizeable support themselves with tens of thousands having travelled from Argentina.

The Copa Libertadores final – South America’s equivalent of Europe’s Champions League final – can often be a sparky affair, but on the pitch, this one took a while to get going before it exploded into life in a drama-filled and tense extra time.

Kennedy’s thunderous 18-yard finish for his goal was worthy of winning any final, as he powered an unstoppable drive into the back of the net.

His celebrations were ill-fated as the referee showed a second yellow card after he ventured into the crowd, and that gifted what appeared to be the perfect opportunity for Boca to make the most of a numerical advantage.

But as challenges became more robust, a clash between the two sets of players resulted in Fabra also being shown a red card after he struck Nino across the face.

That was a real blow to Boca’s hopes of taking the game to penalties and although they dominated possession, it was Fluminense who went closest to scoring again when Guga’s shot hit the post.

The showpiece match ended with a nerve-jangling last few minutes, but Fluminense held firm and the final whistle was met by huge celebrations on and off the pitch.

My most important club title – Marcelo

Marcelo joined Fluminense’s academy before making his professional debut in 2005

Former Brazil left-back Marcelo, 35, returned to his boyhood club in February after a short spell with Olympiakos which followed 16 seasons at Real Madrid.

Marcelo won five Champions League and six La Liga titles in an impressive trophy haul at Real.

He joins a group of 15 players including Ronaldinho, Neymar and Julian Alvarez to win both continental competitions.

“Real Madrid will understand. It’s my most important title, at club level, because it’s the club that raised me,” Marcelo, who was substituted at half-time, told ESPN.

“I’m winning a very important title with my favourite club, the club that gave me all the tools to have my career, with the employees who saw me grow up. There’s nothing more rewarding than that. It’s priceless.”

Fluminense’s German Cano lifts the Copa Libertadores trophy

German Cano, who scored for Fluminense, hit as many goals in the competition this season as Boca’s players combined (13)

Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani plays for Boca Juniors

Substitute John Kennedy scored in extra time and it proved to be the winner

But Kennedy was sent off moments after celebrating his goal