The newly elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed his deep gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his unwavering support.

Dr. Bawumia thanked President Akufo-Addo for having chosen him as his running mate in 2008, and for maintaining confidence in him despite initial reservations among some party members.

In his victory speech delivered at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday after he was elected as the party’s leader and flagbearer for election 2024, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged that he will forever be thankful to President Akufo-Addo.

He said, “The journey leading up to today has been filled with excitement and challenges. I remember August 14, 2008, when, under the visionary leadership of candidate Nana Akufo-Addo, I was introduced into the uncertain political landscape of our nation.”

“I owe endless gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his decision in 2008 and his unwavering faith in me in the years 2012, 2016, and 2020.”

“That consistent decision led to the historic moment we are witnessing tonight. I thank you, Mr. President, for believing in me,”he said.

Dr. Bawumia also expressed his gratitude to other party leaders who stood by him despite the opposition he faced at the time.

“When I left Takoradi in 2008 after being introduced as the running mate to begin my political journey, I faced the challenging task of convincing a significant portion of our nation to accept the NPP as an inclusive and truly national party. I encountered difficulties in communities that had been influenced by decades of propaganda claiming that the NPP was unwelcoming to them.”

“I persevered and continued to return to those communities in every election, delivering the same message that the NPP is inclusive and ready to collaborate with every Ghanaian, regardless of their tribe or religion.”

“By the 2020 election, we had made substantial progress in the north, gained increased support in the Zongos across the country, and continued to grow in numbers in the Volta Region,” Dr. Bawumia added.

Certified results released by Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Siriboe Quaicoe, showed that Dr Bawumia secured 118,210 votes, representing 61.47%, while his closest competitor, Mr Agyapong, garnered 71,996 votes, representing 37.41%. Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Addai-Nimoh secured 1,459 and 731 votes, respectively.

A total of 192,446 delegates participated in the presidential primary, with a turnout of 94.63%. While Dr Bawumia was expected to win, he fell short of the 80% target set by his campaign team.

Dr Bawumia’s victory marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first non-Akan to lead the NPP into a general election.

He has served as the running mate to President Akufo-Addo since 2008.

The 2024 election is anticipated to be closely contested, with both Bawumia and Mahama being formidable candidates.

The outcome will hinge on various factors, including the state of the economy, campaign strategies, and voter turnout.

Meanwhile, all the other candidates have pledged their support to Dr Bawumia.