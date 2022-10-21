Floyd Mayweather, the former five-weight division champ is a father to four children and had a long list of girlfriends and serious relationships in the past. However, he never married.

He has his own school of thought on the institution of marriage that kept him away from involving in this business of life. On Friday, October 21, ‘The Pretty Boy’ took to Instagram and put forth the reason why he is not married.

He noted that the rate of divorce is scary and he does not want to add to the increasing numbers.

The post read, “Everybody always asks me when am I getting married and why am I not married? I’m not married for the same reason the divorce rate is so high. The only person I will truly trust is myself. Therefore it eliminates disappointment.”

In the caption, he mentioned that I have nothing against people who are married, these are just my personal beliefs. What are your thoughts on marriage?

This is coming after he denied being in an intimate relationship with Anna Monroe who he was rumoured to have been engaged to.

In the comments, he got mixed reactions to fans’ personal experiences.