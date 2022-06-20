Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, has said the region is in distress following heavy rains in the area.

According to her, many areas are still flooded which is affecting economic activity in the area.

Madam Assan’s comment follows heavy rains which started on Saturday afternoon and caused severe flooding in the Komenda-Edina-Ebirem Municipality.

About 300 houses are said to have flattened after rivers in the area overflown their banks. Even more worrying was the collapse of some major bridges linking several towns and communities.

These devastations, the Central Regional Minister in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, said have rendered many residents homeless.

“I’m still in shock because this has never happened in the Central region before. The volume of water is scary,” she bemoaned.

Madam Assan said they have been able to provide temporary shelter for the affected persons and they are working around the clock to fix the broken bridges.

The Central Regional Minister thanked the Minister for Roads and Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation for the swift response.

Madam Assan said they are working around the clock to avert such a disaster in future.