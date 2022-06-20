Video credit: Krobea Kwabena Asante (Facebook).

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The visit to President Kufuor’s Peduase lodge residence was to commemorate the 2022 Fathers’ Day celebration with the statesman.

A video, which has popped up online, captured the duo in an adorable father and son moment as they engage in hearty conversations.

There is no doubt they were having a good time together as they beamed with smiles.

Also present was the Second Lady Samira Bawumia to give massive support to the two politicians.