Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended convenors of pressure group, #Fixthecountry for the peaceful demonstration over what they say is the deteriorating socio-economic conditions under the Akufo-Addo government.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs was particularly pleased with the massive crowd which attended the protest in Accra on August 4, 2021.

However, the former NDC Chairman was not happy with the protest organised by his former political party.

Mr Jacobs claimed the demonstration by the NDC did not attract massive crowd because it was just to score political points.

“Fixthecountry demo was for mere fun; anyway they had more crowd than NDC,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Wednesday.

Watch video below: