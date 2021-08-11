The 28-year-old man, who allegedly murdered his wife at Bibiani-Ahwiaso-Bekwai in the Western Region, has been arrested by the police.

Emmanuel Okyere Baffuor was apprehended at Oforikrom, a suburb in the Ashanti Regional capital upon a tip-off.

According to reports, the suspect, wanted for the murder of his 26-year-old ex-wife, Joyce Johnes Affi Jacika, was attempting to drink a poisonous substance.

Suspect, Emmanuel Okyere Baffuor

His wife was found in a pool of blood covered with clothes on Friday afternoon in her parent’s house at Degede at Bibiani.

But the swift intervention of the police prevented him from ending his life.

Suspect Baffuor is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.