Covid-19 Recovery Plans and Integrated Assembly Financing Frameworks (IAFFs) has been launched for five Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to help them build back better from the impact of the pandemic and build resilience against local and external shocks.

The proposed activities in the Covid-19 Recovery Plans, which will be implemented from now until 2025, is aimed at stabilising the local economy, revitalising and transforming it to boost job creation, inclusive and green growth.

The Covid-19 Recovery Plans are guided by the national recovery framework and based on four pillars; the local economy, people, infrastructure and governance.

The development of the IAFFs is part of Ghana’s efforts to lead in the implementation of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on financing for development.

More than Ghc181 million is estimated for the implementation of the recovery strategies and the sources of funds will include internally generated revenue, district assemblies’ common funds, public-private partnership arrangements and donor support.

The beneficiary assemblies are Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly, Ketu South Municipal Assembly, Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Assembly and Kassena Nankana West District Assembly, in Ashanti, Northern, Volta, Western North and Upper East Regions respectively.

The development of the Covid-19 Recovery Plans and the Integrated Assembly Financing Frameworks was in line with the objectives of the Ghana Covid-19 Alleviation and Revitalisation of Enterprises Support (Ghana CARES) programme.

The Ghana CARES Programme is the government’s GHC100 billion comprehensive programme to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and return the country to a sustained path of robust growth.

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and the Ministry of Finance (MoF), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), supported the five MMDAs to develop and launch the Covid-19 Recovery Plans and the IAFF.

Director-General of the NDPC, Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, who spoke during the launch of the documents at Sagnarigu in the Northern Region on Tuesday said “Our response to Covid-19 is a strategic one using the case of the most affected to leverage ideas to respond to the national challenge.

“We have also placed the Covid-19 plans as part of the sustainable endeavour created by the Ghana CARES (Obaatanpa) programme.”

The documents were launched simultaneously at all the five MMDAs on Tuesday. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted countries throughout the world, including Ghana.

According to Ghana’s Covid-19 Local Economies Tracker Survey, results released by the Ghana Statistical Service in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the pandemic has had both economic and social effects on local communities, increasing crime, domestic violence, high prices, and low business productivity.

Dr Mensah-Abrampa added that “indeed, the path created by this initiative is to ensure that we leave no one behind in the journey towards creating opportunities and prosperity for all Ghanaians.”

UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, Dr Angela Lusigi, who also addressed the launch, said “UNDP and the UN System in Ghana are committed to bringing collective resources and expertise to support Ghana’s efforts towards SDG attainment at all levels.”

With thanks to the UN Joint SDG Fund and contributing partners, “we are helping to accelerate Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) progress and Covid-19 recovery through integrated national financing frameworks.”

Northern Regional Coordinating Director, Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, who launched the documents, called on the MMDAs to provide leadership and commitment to ensure effective implementation of the Plans for the benefit of all.

Alhaji Issahaku further urged stakeholders to demand accountability from the MMDAs in terms of the progress of implementation of the Plans to ensure success.

Sagnarigu Municipal Coordinating Director, Madam Sakinatu Tahiru, who read a speech on behalf of the Caretaker Municipal Chief Executive, said “the recovery plans are critical for us at the assemblies to boost the local economy, recover from the impact of the pandemic and build resilience. We remain committed to ensuring effective implementation, accountability, and sustainability.”