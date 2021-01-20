Residents of Mim in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region are in state of shock after a strange coffin was found in a cemetery Wednesday morning.

Adom News’ reporter, Sulley Dramani, who followed the story, said the brown coffin without a cover was found on two gravesites, and a substance believed to be powder in them.

Residents believe the coffin was brought to the cemetery in the wee hours of Wednesday for suspected ritual purposes.

A carpenter in the area and owner of the coffin, Kwaku Kwakye, said fear gripped him upon realising one of his uniquely designed artifacts was discovered in such a state.

The coffin cover, he stated, was destroyed in his shop and the persons ripped apart the bedding before making way with just the wooden structure.

Mr Kwakye also indicated the substance in the coffin clearly gives out a human shape, making him confident the perpetrator slept in it.