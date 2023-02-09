Joy News has learned that at least five people have been killed in fresh shootings at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The shootings are said to have occurred mid-morning, Wednesday.

Police say in the last three days, at least 10 people have been shot and six deaths recorded.

The others are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Of the six people dead, one of them was killed on Monday evening, less than four hours after the Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu led the REGSEC’s visit to the factions at Bawku.